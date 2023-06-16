Non-investor friendly department heads to face action – CM

TUARAN (June 16): Action will be taken against any department head found hindering the State Government’s effort to bring in investors into the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said there have been instances where department heads were found to unilaterally impose their own rules for investors interested to invest in Sabah.

“By doing so, they have sent the wrong signals to these investors who then shy away from pursuing investment interests in the state.

“I am watching and if this is the case, I will not hesitate to take stern action,” he said.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony and presentation of appointment letters to 19 Tuaran District Councillors for the 2023/2025 term at the Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort here on Friday, Hajiji said the role of the department heads was to facilitate investments.

“If everything is in order there is no need to make it difficult for the investors,” he said, adding the State Government of the day is investor-friendly.

“We want to create more jobs for the people, that is why we are bringing in more investors to Sabah,” he said, adding that in the past two years, the total investments received by Sabah has amounted to more than RM30 billion.

He said the latest was the Singapore-based Esteel Group bringing in a total investment of US$2 billion at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

“Not only it creates job opportunities for our people but it also creates big economic spinoffs,” he said. The Esteel investment will produce HBI (Hot Briquette Iron) and flat steel at SOGIP for phase one, to be followed by multi-billion dollar investments to produce green steel products in subsequent phases.

On another note, the Chief Minister urged all district councillors to play their role and discharge their responsibility to their level best.

“The role of the councillors as a part of the local government is vital, particularly in ensuring developments in their respective areas are done properly and systematically.

“Do not be complacent. Monitor the development in your area well to avoid it becoming a ‘rojak’ (haphazard) development,” he said.

For the Tuaran councillors, they need to capitalise on the district’s proximity to the state capital by ensuring the development spillover can be felt by the people in the district, he said.

Hajiji urged all councillors and management of local authority to be sensitive and proactive in implementing government policies besides being able to think outside the box.

“Make sure customers are satisfied with the services in their dealings with the government,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister II/Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Tuaran elected representatives, Local Government and Housing Permanent Secretary Datuk Dr Jamili Nais and District Officer Hadzlan Jablee.