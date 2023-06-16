Reinforced Kapit bridge reopens to help ease traffic congestion

KAPIT (June 16): Reinforcement work on an iron bridge that links Kampung Baru and Kampung Muhibbah Bletih near Nanga Sungai Kapit has been completed.

The bridge is now open to pedestrians, motorcyclists, and small cars not exceeding a weight of three tonnes, width of 2.4 metres, and height of 2.6 metres.

However, the traffic lights installed on both ends of the bridge are not operational yet.

The iron bridge was constructed under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development at a cost of RM3 million many years ago to replace the original wooden suspension bridge for pedestrians.

In light of worsening traffic congestion leading to Kapit town, the authorities decided to open the iron bridge to small vehicles.

Ketua Kampung Razali Abdullah of Kampung Muhibbah Bletih and Ketua Kampung Ahmad Jar’aee of Kampung Baru appealed to road users to exercise extra care when driving through the villages as the road is narrow.

“Many children can be found playing in the area. Thus, motorists must be careful to avoid any untoward mishaps,” said Razali.