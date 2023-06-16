Rep hopes to see PestaSaratok included in tourism calendar of events

KUCHING (June 16): Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri hopes that the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts will include PestaSaratok in the state’s calendar of events.

He said, since it is organised annually to promote tourism in Saratok district, it has potential to be a crowd puller to the district.

The upcoming PestaSaratok 2023 will be held for 30 days from July 1 to 30.

“PestaSaratok is an annual activity organised by the Saratok District Office in collaboration with various departments, agencies and NGOs.

“This event is specifically for the Saratok community as well as outsiders who are interested in visiting Saratok district.

“The PestaSaratok is carefully planned and systematically promoted to attract visitors from all over Sarawak and foreign tourists to Saratok district. We hope with the event held annually, the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts can include us in the tourism ministry’s calendar,” said Mohamad in a press conference at Baitulmakmur 2 here yesterday.

He added the upcoming Pesta Saratok 2023 will feature main activities like the sale of goods, handicraft products, food and drinks as well as entertainment, in line with Sarawak’s festival objectives to improve the local people’s economy.

At the same time, he said the highlight of Pesta Saratok will be the Kalaka Regatta 2023, which will be held from July 28 to July 30 on the banks of Sungai Krian.

“As you all know, regatta and water sports have been held here since the 1970s. This time round, it will be held at Sungai Krian, as this was the main transport route at that time,” he said.

He added the regatta will be divided into five categories; namely Bidar 10, Bidar 15, Bidar 20, Bidar 25 and Bidar 30, and the winner will be crowned ‘Raja Sungai Regatta Saratok’ besides taking home cash prize of RM15,000, a trophy and a certificate of participation.

Besides that, there will also be Saratok Challenge 2023 for a 5km (fun run at RM50 per person) and 10km run (competitive run at RM55 per person), which are divided into two categories – Men Open and Women Open, to be held on July 23 starting at 6am from Pentas Utama Sri Kalaka, Saratok.

There will be cash prizes offered for the top 20 finishers of the 10km Men/Women run, ranging from RM400 (first), RM300 (second), RM200 (third), RM100 (fourth and fifth), RM80 (sixth until tenth) and RM50 (11th until 20th).

Closing date for registration is July 7. Those interested can contact 013-5785423 (Hazarul).

PestaSaratok 2023 will also include activities such as Labang Bike Week, Cultural Night, Saratok Kitchen, Saratok Run, Open Sepak Takraw Sarawak, Pangkah Gasing Kalaka 2023 and cake making demonstrations besides featuring Saratok traditional food.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said about 5,000 people are expected to visit Saratok or participate in the programmes during PestaSaratok 2023.

“All are welcome to Saratok, if you have not arranged your accommodation, we have hotels, inns and homestays to book at your chosen dates in July,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Krian assemblyman Friday Belik; Betong deputy Resident Mahra Salleh; Saratok district officer Haron Mahidi, who is also the PestaSaratok 2023 organising chairman; and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts principal assistant secretary Nasir Lariwoo.