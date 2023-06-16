Sabah Parks: Sunlight refraction gives Mt Kinabalu ‘golden halo’

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): The ‘golden halo’ on Mount Kinabalu, which has been making rounds on social media, was caused by sunlight refraction, said Sabah Parks.

“The sunlight refraction on Mount Kinabalu formed what looked to be a ‘sigah’ (traditional Sabah headgear) on June 13, 2023 around 6.20am.

“The phenomenon of refracted sunlight on Alexandra and Oyaubi-Iwa peaks is visible from the Low’s peak.

“The light reflection was shaped like a Sabah traditional headgear ‘sigah’ or ‘sigar’ in ethnic Dusun,” the park explained on its Facebook page on June 15.

The picture of the mesmerising view was first shared by Daverond Gurading on Facebook on June 13, which has garnered over 1,000 likes and nearly 500 shares at the time of writing.

While many commenters expressed their awe, some wondered if the picture was edited.

Daverond, 23, who is a guide from Kota Belud, was reported to have said that the occurrence was genuine and has a video to prove it.

He also mentioned he took the picture from the Low’s Peak summit, and that the incident occurred at about 6am.

He also claimed that there were around 100 climbers at the time.