Sabah, Sarawak may become a ‘gold mine’ – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun urged the Kadazan Dusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) to look at the opportunity of the spillover effect of development in Kalimantan.

The transfer of the capital of Indonesia to East Kalimantan which is named as Nusantara, he said, will make the position of Sabah and Sarawak located in the Borneo archipelago more strategic to be developed as a new economic growth area.

“The spillover effect of development in Kalimantan may make the states of Sabah and Sarawak a ‘gold mine’ that can be explored to take advantage of rapid development opportunities in Kalimantan in the future.

“The combination between Sabah and Sarawak will become a powerhouse in Malaysia that has a competitive advantage.

“It is not impossible that this will become a reality in the future and will certainly benefit local entrepreneurs and traders,” he said during a Biz Talk session co-organised by KCCI and DCCI on June 16, in conjunction with the Kaamatan Gawai celebration here.

His speech was read by assistant minister Datuk Julitah Majungki.

During the half-day event, six speakers Dr Florince Christy, William Thomas Kokou, Billy Usit, Anne Antah, Heine Ken Laluan and Samson Shak shared their experiences in overcoming challenges during the Movement Control Order period.

After the business talk, KCCI and DCCI inked a Memorandum of Understanding on the setting up of business joint venture.

Both chambers of commerce also signed a joint resolution that will be presented to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.