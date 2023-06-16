Samarahan Basketball Association gets RM20,000 grant for tournament

KUCHING (June 16): The Samarahan Basketball Association has received RM20,000 in funding for organising the first Datuk Hamzah Brahim Under-17 and Non-Chinese Basketball Championship from Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim.

Samarahan Basketball Association chairman Kapitan Datuk Lau Sie Lok, accompanied by association president Simon Boon and secretary Jackie Lim, received the funds from Hamzah’s representative Afiq Fikri Brahim at the Stakan Constituency Service Centre in Kota Samarahan on Thursday.

Lau thanked Hamzah for the funding to organise the tournament, which provided the youth a platform to showcase their talent and hard work.

He also thanked the Chung Hua Primary School Batu 10 school board of management for providing free use of the school’s roofed basketball court as the competition venue.

During the tournament, which attracted 288 players from 24 teams in three categories, the Under-17 Men’s champions was SMK Kuching High, while Nexus lifted the Non-Chinese crown, and Chung Hua Middle School No. 3 won the Under-17 Women’s title.