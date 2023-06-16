Sandakan MP first woman to be Sabah CVLB chairman

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): Sandakan member of parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee is the new Sabah Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman, the first woman to hold the post.

She started her duty by chairing a meeting with CVLB board members and officers here on Friday.

Aside from the official introduction, the meeting was to allow her to understand CVLB’s operations and hear about pertaining issues.

Wong expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, for their confidence in her becoming the first woman chairman for CVLB Sabah.

She promised to address license application arrears that have arisen for some time.

Meanwhile, 220 new applications were received by CVLB during the meeting and 186 were approved.

Sabah CVLB chairman position has been vacant since March this year, resulting in the arrears.

Wong proposed for CVLB Sabah to become a communication ‘platform’ between local governments such as Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Lahad Datu and operators of commercial vehicles, related institutions and associations and conduct meetings with various parties through dialogue sessions to foster better relationships and cooperations and improve CVLB’s efficiency.

For example, new measures such as the installation of a GPS system and CVLB online service system for commercial vehicles that will be implemented according to the Ministry of Transport’s policy, it needs to be implemented through a dialogue session first between various parties in order to reach a mutual understanding and the implementation will also be more transparent and clear, she said.

In addition, she said the improvement of the public transport system, especially the governance of the transport system in major cities across the country which is currently the focus of the Ministry of Transport also needs to be looked at seriously.

“Therefore, it is clear that CVLB Sabah needs to actively participate in the planning and improvement of the public transport system in Sabah by ensuring that the public transport system in this state is comparable to the system in other states,” she said.

She revealed that as a start, the Sabah Bus Transformation Plan (SBST) Kota Kinabalu is the first step towards the modernisation of the public transport system in Sabah.

As the SBST implementation party, CVLB Sabah also clearly has to work closely with the state government and various federal agencies to make this plan a success, she said.

“If this plan goes smoothly, it means we can use this success throughout Sabah and benefit more Sabahans including my beloved Sandakan.”