Sape Camp 2023 in Kuching selects 15, concert on June 22

KUCHING (June 16): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak’s (YPS) inaugural upcoming Sape Camp 2023 has selected 15 participants from throughout Malaysia.

The non-profit organisation in a statement said it has received an overwhelming response and the selected youths are three from Peninsular Malaysia, two from Sabah, and the remaining from Sarawak.

”The spectrum of racial composition of Malaysian youths selected for the camp includes an Indian, a Chinese, a Kadazan Dusun, a Rungus, and an Orang Asli – together with three Ibans, two Bidayuhs, a Punan, Kenyah, Malay, and Melanau to unite for a common interest in sape music,” it said.

The camp will take place on June 19 to 22, with a mini-concert to be held at the Godown Amphitheatre at Kuching Waterfront during the closing ceremony.

YPS said the objective is to bring the youth together through its unique strategy of using sape as a uniting factor.

“This legendary Sarawak’s native instrument will be the bonding factor among these young musicians, and together they will build their musical interest under the common banner of sape,” it said.

The four-day camp will be conducted by local professional musicians, including Sarawak’s sape legend Mathew Ngau Jau, composer Narawi Rashidi, Sarawak’s sape maestro and award winner Jerry Kamit, and local researcher and academician Dr Connie Lim Keh Nie from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

These key individuals will share their in-depth knowledge on the sape as a musical instrument, its origins, and the sape’s musical journey worldwide.

The sharing will range from practical and theoretical applications of sape music which will be applicable for a musical career.

“The camp would not only expose the participants to the theoretical aspects of sape but would also give them the opportunity to learn song composition while being able to perform in front of the public,” it said.

In addition, the participants will be also able to experience and witness a first-hand sape-making demonstration at Lan E Tuyang Homestay Sape workshop in Bau.

During the closing ceremony on June 22, participants will be presented with a ’Sape Ambassador’ certificate where they will dress in their own native costumes and later on showcase their newly acquired skills in a mini-concert.

Also making an appearance in the concert will be the Perintis Orkestra Tradisi Remaja Sarawak (POTRES) and award-winning sape group, Tuku’ Kame’.

The performance is open to all and the public is invited to come and enjoy an evening of sape melodies and songs.