Sarawak police bust ‘Baby’ gang, solve various theft cases

KUCHING (June 16): Sarawak police have solved 13 robbery, snatch theft, and vehicle theft cases with the arrests of seven individuals calling themselves the ‘Baby’ gang.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the suspects, comprising five men and two women, were arrested in separate locations in Kuching, Padawan, and Kota Samarahan between June 6 and 10.

“These suspects through their snatch theft cases and one motorcycle theft have caused estimated losses of about RM42,000 to their victims,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Azman said the suspects, aged between 23 and 30, are all locals.

All seven also tested positive for drugs and will be investigated as well as charged for the offence, he said.

He also revealed that the suspects have previous criminal records for crimes such as snatch theft, vehicle theft, and drugs.

During the arrests, police also seized a motorcycle that was reported stolen in Batu Kawa, nine smartphones, four ATM cards, and various sharp weapons such as machetes and knives.

“Fortunately, we have not recorded any injuries that were sustained by the victims during the snatch theft cases,” he added.

He said the gang would primarily target senior citizens who were either walking or jogging in the early mornings in Kuching, Padawan, and Kota Samarahan.

“Early investigations showed that they started to become active about three months ago,” said Mohd Azman, adding police are investigating the possibility there are more gang members at large.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 395/397, Section 380, and Section 379A of the Penal Code.

All seven suspects are currently under remand until June 17 for investigation.

“We hope that with these arrests, the public can be less worried and feel safer in public areas,” he added.