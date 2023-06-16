Self-employed man bonded two years for unlawfully having machete in Kuching

KUCHING (June 16): The Sessions Court here imposed a two-year good behaviour bond for a self-employed man after he pleaded guilty to possessing a machete without a lawful purpose.

Remplesskin Kitih, 30, pleaded guilty before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman after a charge under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 was read to him.

The Section provides for a jail term up to 10 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court released Remplesskin on a bond of good behaviour for two years with RM10,000 undeposited bail and two local sureties under Section 294 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

He was also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month during the bond period.

Remplesskin committed the offence near a ditch in Kampung Sungai Riset near here around 8.50am on June 11.

Based on the facts of the case, police were conducting an anti-crime patrol at the village when they saw a car by the side of the ditch.

After an inspection was made on the vehicle, the police found Remplesskin, who was under the influence of a substance, at the driver’s seat, a machete, two rolls of black cable and a blunt iron at the back seat of the car.

Remplesskin was also charged at a magistrates’ court for unlawful possession of two rolls of black cable which is an offence under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali fined him RM500 in default two weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The cases were prosecuted separately by DPP Danial Mohamad Ali and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Remplesskin was unrepresented by a counsel.