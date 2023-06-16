SOS Kuching lodges police report after over 70 cats taken from woman’s home

KUCHING (June 16): Save our Strays (SOS) Kuching has lodged a police report after a man allegedly took away more than 70 cats from a woman’s home at Jalan Chawan here on Thursday night.

When met at the Sungai Maong police station today, the SOS Kuching group claimed that the man, who is a friend of the woman’s husband, came and took away the cats using a lorry.

The man initially said he wanted to send only a few of the cats to a pet store where they would be put up for adoption, but SOS Kuching discovered that it was not true because the man, together with a few accomplices, came to the house later and took all of the 100 over cats which were housed in cages.

The SOS group also claimed that the woman’s daughter, who is in her 20s, pleaded and tried to stop the men but to no avail while her father remained quiet.

According to the group, only 30 cats were returned to the house in the same lorry this morning, whereas more than 70 were still unaccounted for.

When contacted by an SOS member, the man claimed that the cats were abandoned at Kampung Gersik which was later found to be untrue.

Investigation by an SOS Kuching member this morning discovered that the claims were untrue because Kampung Gersik villagers said that they had never seen the lorry there at 9.30pm on Thursday, and there have not been any big population of cats in the village.

The villagers claimed that they did not see any lorry coming to the village around 9.30pm Thursday nor the sudden rise in the number of cats in the area.

The SOS group also tried to contact the man today but the calls went unanswered.

Hence, a police report was lodged by the group seeking cooperation from the man to come forward and to tell the group and the authority on the whereabouts of the missing cats.

It was also revealed that the woman who took care of the cats is currently being warded at Sarawak General Hospital due to a serious medical condition.