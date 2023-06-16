S’wak activist concerned about impact of weak ringgit on cost of living

KUCHING (June 16): The weakening of the ringgit has affected not only people under the B40 group, but those from all income classifications, said Voon Shiak Ni.

The Sarawak activist said people were now struggling to put food on the table especially with the salary and income they are earning.

“The falling of the ringgit, especially for the past few weeks, is of great concern for all Malaysians.

“The sharp depreciation of the ringgit against the US and Singapore dollar has an adverse impact on the cost of living of all Malaysians. The exchange rate of US$1 is equivalent to RM4.64 as of today,” she said in a statement.

She acknowledged that some sectors will still be winners despite the depreciation of the ringgit.

“But what matters most is the impact on the livelihood and the bread and butter matters of the common people.

“It is alarming to expect the price of goods and services to increase further if the depreciation of the ringgit cannot be stabilised,” she said.

She also said that the strength of Malaysia’s economy and the confidence of investors in the country’s economy also determined the strength of the currency “although there can be a myriad of other external factors”.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is infamous for his pledge to address the issue of the cost of living of the people and to rebuild the economy of the country. That is supposed to be his priority.

”We would be much obliged to be enlightened and be assured of any recovery plan initiated or to be initiated by the government to rebuild the economy of our country and the measures taken by the government to halt the depreciation of our ringgit,” said Voon.