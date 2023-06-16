Friday, June 16
The good father: Al Pacino a dad again at 83

Posted on World, Entertainment
In this file photo taken on Oct 24, 2019, Pacino is seen arriving for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Irishman” at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood. — AFP photo

LOS ANGELES (June 16): Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said Thursday.

The star’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, publicist Stan Rosenfield told AFP.

Pacino — known for such films as “The Godfather” (1972), “Scarface” (1983) and “Scent of a Woman” (1992), for which he won an Oscar — has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child. — AFP

