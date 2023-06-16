Thinner poisoning: Two students die

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): Two students of a boarding school in Pitas died while receiving treatment for methanol poisoning at the hospitals.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said the two students, both 17, were in critical condition and warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 (QEH 1) and QEH 2 respectively.

“One of the students was confirmed dead by a medical specialist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 at 4.08 pm on June 14.

“The cause of death was due to various organ failures due to methanol poisoning,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The second student was also confirmed dead by a medical specialist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 at 4pm on Wednesday, said Zairolnizal.

The cause of death was believed due to several brain injuries due to methanol poisoning.

Zairolnizal said both bodies did not need to be autopsied since the cause of death had been determined and the victims died while receiving treatment.

He said the case is being classified as sudden death.

The two boys were among 27 students, aged between 13 and 17, of SMK Pinggan-Pinggan in Pitas who were hospitalised after consuming the drink on June 6.

Meanwhile, Sabah State Public Health deputy director Dr Asits Sanna confirmed that all 27 students had been poisoned by methanol.

He said as of 10am on June 15, the department had received 48 notifications of suspected thinner poisoning from the incident.

However, only 27 students were confirmed as methanol poisoning victims following a lab test, he said in a statement on Friday.

Dr Asits said proxy sample results were confirmed to contain 89 per cent methanol in content by the Chemistry Department on June 12.

He said the other 25 students had been released from the hospital after their conditions improved.

He added that the State Health Department would like to emphasise and advise the public against the danger of consuming illegal and contaminated alcoholic beverages.

“If you experience signs of methanol poisoning such as stomach ache, vomiting, headache or blurred vision after consuming alcoholic beverages, seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility,” he said.

On June 9, Dr Asits said that 20 students, aged 13 to 17, were involved in a case of methanol poisoning, believed to be caused by drinking a mixture of carbonated water and ‘wood spirit’ on June 6.