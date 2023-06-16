Tiang, SUPP Pelawan celebrate Parents’ Day with Rumah Seri Kenangan folks

SIBU (June 16): Residents from Rumah Seri Kenangan here received a surprise Parents’ Day visit from Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang recently.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government led members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch to distribute gifts to residents of the Home.

They also donated daily necessities and food to Rumah Seri Kenangan, and prepared lunch for the residents.

Members of SUPP Pelawan Youth and Women wings also took part in a number of fun activities with the residents to enliven their day.

Meanwhile, SUPP Pelawan in a statement said public complaints can be channelled to 012-7609822, or in person at Tiang’s service centre at No. 20, Lorong Sungai Merah 2F.