Two women in Miri lose over RM600,000 in two separate phone scams

MIRI (June 16): Two women here became the latest victims to a phone scam losing more than RM600,000 in total.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement today said the first victim, aged 62, who is a clerk at a private company here, received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17.

“The person on the phone told her that she had been spreading fake news on Covid-19. She was then connected to ‘policemen’ from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah who identified themselves as ‘Inspector Khoo’ and ‘Sergeant Wong’.

“During the conversation with the ‘policemen’, the victim was again told that she had been involved in spreading fake news on Covid-19, and that her bank account had been tied to criminal activity in Kota Kinabalu,” said Azman.

The suspect then directed the victim to open up a new bank account under her name and transfer all her money into the account for investigation purposes.

She then proceeded to open the bank account and transferred her savings as well as money from her Employer Provident Fund (EPF) into the new account before providing her banking details and her online banking password to the suspect.

“The victim only realised she had been scammed after being informed by the bank that there were 31 transactions made from her account to an account belonging to an unknown individual between April 18 and May 5 amounting to RM496,962.

In the second case, Azman said a 59-year-old woman who works as an accounts clerk at a private company here had received a phone call from an unknown individual claiming to be from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“The suspect told the victim that she had completed a suspicious transaction to another account. The suspect then directed the victim to provide all her online banking information including her account number, username and password,” said Azman.

On the same day, the victim received a notification of withdrawal in the amount of RM49,999 and she was then directed by the suspect to approve the transaction via an online banking app.

Azman said the victim had asked the suspect about the withdrawal but she was told that the money is only being transferred temporarily.

“She only realised that she had been scammed when she related the incident to her husband. A check with the bank later found that there were 15 transactions made from her account amounting to RM149,892 to an account belonging to an unknown individual,” he said.