Two women jailed 4 months each for prostitution in Kuching

KUCHING (June 16): Two Indonesian woman were jailed four months each by two separate magistrates’ courts here today for prostitution.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the sentence on Nurhasanah, 31, while Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence on Juwita Lestari, 21, after they pleaded guilty to a charge read under 372B of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a jail term not exceeding a year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The courts also ordered the two women to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their sentence.

Nurhasanah and Juwita committed the offence around 11.30pm on June 11 at a hotel in Central Park, 3rd Mile in Jalan Rock here.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises after an undercover policeman had earlier found prostitution services being offered by the two women.

The raid also found several condoms, RM300 and a Republic of Indonesia passport.

The prosecution was handled separately by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.