S’wakian cerebral palsy NGO Wishesland to start first branch in Peninsular M’sia

KUCHING (June 16): Wishesland, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for cerebral palsy founded here, will set up its first branch in Peninsular Malaysia.

Founder and president Chi Poh Yung said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) approved their application to set up Wishesland Selangor on June 12, 2023.

“We are so happy and grateful to RoS as our application was approved within two weeks after we had submitted our application. We never expected it to be so fast,” he said in a press release today.

Wishesland also has branches in Miri and Sibu.

Chi said Wishesland Selangor was initiated by a group of parents and volunteers with passionate hearts to care for, love, and give hope to other cerebral palsy families there.

He said Wishesland is currently in the process of recruiting two physiotherapists to start operations.

“We plan to start recruiting cerebral palsy children as our members after our operations centre is ready,” he said.

Chi explained that cerebral palsy is a disorder of movements and postures due to damage or failure to develop normally in a small part of the brain controlling these activities.

He said cerebral palsy takes many forms; some are mildly affected and have no obvious disability while others may be clumsy in their gait, or may have difficulties with their hands or with muscles involved in speech.

He added that some with the disorder are unable to stand or sit and thus could do little for themselves.

“Statistics have shown a child with cerebral palsy is born once in every 500 births, without any distinction of sex, race, maternal age, or social background.

“It is important fact for the birth of a cerebral palsy child is not the fault of their parents,” he pointed out.

Chi said Wishesland Selangor is currently looking for a suitable site for its operations centre.

“We prefer landed properties, especially double-storey houses. It is our hope that Wishesland Selangor would eventually be a one-stop centre for all cerebral palsy children and adults in Selangor to get information on CP, from registration with the Welfare Department, assessment, and treatment to job opportunities,” he said.

Among the programmes lined up are Early Intervention Programmes, physiotherapy, massages, speech therapy, occupational therapy, hydrotherapy, music therapy, nutrition programmes, and neuro feedback programme.

“In order to start operations, we need funding to rent a house; renovate it to suit disabled children’s movements; purchase physiotherapy equipment; install security measures such as CCTV, alarm, WiFi; staffing; administrative works, etc.

“Thus, we would like to appeal to the government agencies, corporate bodies, NGOs, private companies, individuals, and members of the public in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to come forward to help us by donating money to us or sponsoring some equipment or other necessities,” he said.

Chi added RM200,000 is needed as a start which includes house rental, staffing costs, equipment purchases, and other operating expenses.

For further information, contact Chi on 019-2288419, Wishesland Selangor president Nancy Ong on 019-2683298 or secretary Nurhamimah on 013-3532941.

Alternatively email [email protected], go to www.wishesland.org, or look for Wishesland Selangor on Facebook.