Anwar: Limited time to resolve problems affecting national economy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 17): Malaysia has limited time to resolve problems or challenges affecting the national economy and to bring the nation back on the right track, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Economists concurred on this matter, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, posted on his official Facebook page in conjunction with a discussion held yesterday with economic experts on the direction of the national economy.

According to the Prime Minister, he understands that any kind of reform requires discipline and patience, but it also requires confidence and courage to do something new and make tough decisions for the benefit of the people and the nation.

“Nonetheless, the government is resolute and will work hard to drive inclusive and sustainable growth. Economic growth is not merely about numbers but must fulfil the people’s needs and wants,” he said.

The discussion was also participated by former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Ghani and former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Also present were Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron, Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi, Malaysian Institute of Economic Research chairman and board of directors, and Malaysian Inclusive Development and Advancement Institute (MINDA-UKM) director Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali.

On the discussion, Anwar said it was part of the government’s continuous effort to obtain ideas and views on the national economy from all levels of society.

The discussion also touched on new growth areas and ways to strengthen the investment ecosystem.

“All the views shared will be used to form the Madani Economic Narrative that is being drafted to shape the nation’s economic direction in the medium to long term,” he said. — Bernama