Anwar tells politicians, agents not to get involved in military assets procurement

BUTTERWORTH (June 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded politicians or foreign agents not to get involved in decisions regarding the procurement of military assets.

He said professional decisions when it comes to acquiring assets such as aircraft, vessels, weapons and others must be made by the Armed Forces.

“When there is a decision, bring it to the Finance Ministry and we will initiate direct negotiations with the parties involved,” he said in his speech at a meet-and-greet session with the Royal Malaysian Airforce (RMAF) fraternity at the RMAF base here today.

Anwar said the national defence policy must prioritise adequate preparedness, adding that the current state where equipment is concerned had not reached the levels of neighbouring countries as old assets were still in use.

He said Malaysia’s defence was in this state due to its previous policy of not handing over the acquisition of assets to the military, ending up in a lot of leakages as a result of the high commissions involved.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the government will focus on the construction of homes for civil servants, including the military, as well as repair existing homes starting next year.

“However, if there are excess funds, the government will expedite the repairs for homes that urgently need them,” he said.

The event today was also attended by RMAF Butterworth base Commander Brig-Gen Khairol Muzambi Salehin, RMAF Commander of Air Education and Training, Lieutenant General Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin as well as some 700 members of the base fraternity.

Anwar also presented contributions to SPM 2022 excellence achievers and chronic illness patients at the event. – Bernama