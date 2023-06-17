Appointments further strengthen Srikandi Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi Malaysia chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun on Saturday handed the appointment letters to 21 Bersatu Sabah Srikandi division chiefs.

Leading them is Bersatu Kota Kinabalu Srikandi chief Rahimah Majid who has also been appointed Bersatu Sabah Srikandi chief.

Speaking to reporters after presenting the appointment letters, Rina said she is in Sabah for the state-level ‘Program Tautan Kasih bersama Ketua Srikandi Malaysia’.

“This program aims to further strengthen Srikandi Sabah after a restructuring process, with the appointment of 21 new Srikandi division heads and Sabah Srikandi leaders,” said Rina who added that the appointment of four more division chiefs is in process.

The presence of more than 100 Bersatu Srikandi leaders from all over Sabah is proof of Sabah women’s support for Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN), she said.

“We see that with the new Sabah leadership, the spirit of fighting for the rakyat is getting stronger and even though they are different people, what we are championing for is the same and in fact more dynamic,” she said.

According to Rina, Bersatu Sabah Srikandi has about 50,000 members and efforts are underway to increase the number through several approaches including going down to the ground to brief the masses about what Bersatu has done such as the many initiatives implemented by the PN government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rina added that Srikandi Sabah will be mobilized to help the states in the peninsula which will be having their respective elections soon.

Other than Rahimah, those who received their appointment letters from Rina yesterday were Samsuri Rasid (Kalabakan), Norhayati Harun (Kudat), Juriah Lisuin (Kota Marudu), Masnah Ingkak (Kota Belud), Tiaminah Siti Aminah Ele (Tuaran), Azlinah Abdul (Putatan), Flora Malubi (Penampang), Maznah Abd Wahid (Papar), Azizah Matussop (Kimanis), Dg Nor Syafiqah Abdul Hamid (Sipitang), Juhainan Mesidi (Ranau), Tunesah Jalisah Abow (Keningau), Nesha Azuren Abdul Ghani (Pensiangan), Rosnah Bintitaton (Beluran), Norani Asmatil (Libaran), Nuraslinda Husaien (Sandakan), Nurul Afiqah Jaharidin (Kinabatangan), Orkes @ Balkis Kalinggala (Lahad Datu), Juliana @ Fatmah Abdullah (Semporna) and Rosita Asarimenang (Tawau).

Meanwhile Bersatu Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said that he has no issue with PAS and SAPP being part of the state government setup.

Dr Ronald who was asked if Bersatu Sabah would be working with any other parties in Sabah said, “As of now at the state level we are on our own, but PN in Sabah includes PAS, Gerakan and SAPP. We will be having a meeting in a couple of weeks. We will form PN at the state level and will complete PN and Bersatu in Sabah.

“There is no issue with SAPP and PAS being in the state government. That is the situation and you cannot do away with that situation. We will let it be for now,” he said.

He added that while Sabah STAR had officially withdrawn from PN at the federal level, SAPP, which is a member of PN Supreme Council at the federal level has not done so.