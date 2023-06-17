Awg Tengah: State govt aims for Sarawak Delta’s recognition as Unesco Global Geopark

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak is committed to implementing sustainable development that would take into account socio-economic progress and environmental protection, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In line with this, he said the state had, in 2019, agreed to nominate Sarawak Delta as the first geopark in the state and last year, the National Geopark Committee had agreed to endorse Sarawak Delta as the sixth national geopark.

“With this recognition, the Sarawak government aspires for Sarawak Delta to be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp). Sarawak is currently in the process of preparing a dossier for SDGp’s (Sarawak Delta Geopark) nomination as a Unesco Global Geopark.

“In preparation towards Unesco Global Geopark, Sarawak needs to learn, share and gain experiences and ideas from geoparks that have been recognised as Unesco Global Geoparks,” he said in a statement today, issued in connection with his ongoing benchmarking visit to Jeju Island UGGp in South Korea, expected to conclude this June 20.

The visit is to learn how South Korea manages Jeju UGGp, particularly on the community involvement activities, governance, socio-economic development and geotourism.

It is also to share views and knowledge about geopark management, foster relationships through ‘sistership geopark concept’ with Jeju UGGp, and also to promote SDGp and Sarawak’s intention to obtain the UGGp status.

Led by Awang Tengah, the Sarawak delegation comprises Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his Datuk Snowdan Lawan, as well as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh who is also chairman of the Steering Committee of SDGp and chairman of the working groups of SDGp.

In the statement, Jeju Island has been chosen in view of it having achieved the coveted Unesco’s ‘Triple Crown’ status, which covers ‘Biosphere Reserve’, ‘World Natural Heritage’ and ‘Global Geopark’ recognitions.

Such international designations have made the island an environmental treasure that the global community needs to preserve.

“Jeju Island is also a very famous tourist destination. Therefore, Sarawak wants to learn how this environmental treasure can be preserved and at the same time, can improve the socio-economic status of the local population,” said the statement.

The visit included briefing by the UGGp managers, briefing on SDGp, discussions, as well as field visits to the gallery, geosite, biosite, cultural heritage and community project sites.

During a session, Sarawak presented a glimpse of SDGp, highlighting its special features covering 28 geosites, with 12 geosites exhibiting international value, eight geosites with national value, and eight geosites with local value.

One of the SDGp biosites, the Kuching Wetland National Park, received the recognition as the first Ramsar (Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat) site in Sarawak on Nov 8, 2005.

Awang Tengah, also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak, remarked: “We have a lot to emulate from Jeju Island UGGp, especially on local community involvement.

“The state delegation has learned about the importance of geo-branding projects, which include agriculture, food, souvenirs and geo-trail festivals.”