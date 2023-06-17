Bawang Assan rep upset over authorities ignoring request for clearing works on village ditch

SIBU (June 17): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh was disappointed over the relevant authorities turning a blind eye to a request to clear the overgrowth along a ditch in a village in his constituency.

Soon Koh, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, said having no other alternative, he had to dig into his own pockets to pay for the works.

“The works have now been completed, (and) the villagers are now smiling, and I am smiling too.

“It’s a satisfactory accomplishment for the villagers,” he said in a statement, issued in connection with his visit to the site yesterday.

The assemblyman was accompanied by PSB Paradom Service Committee chairman Ting Hoong Hua, PSB Sibu vice-chairperson Wong Hie Ping and other party members.

According to Soon Koh, the works involved the clearing of plant overgrowth along the 3km stretch of the ditch.

“Now, the water flow is smooth, and the villagers would no longer worry about flash floods.

“Majority of them are farmers – floods mean the destruction of their livelihood,” he said.

Reiterating his disappointment over the government ignoring the villagers’ request for clearing works on the ditch, Soon Koh also said he was also disappointed over being denied the development fund, despite him being an assemblyman.

“Still, I could not just sit and do nothing. Thus, I dug deep into my own pockets to pay for the works.

“The villagers and the farmers there (Bawang Assan) cannot be neglected.”

During his site visit yesterday, the villagers also handed Soon Koh a petition concerning the infrastructure development in the constituency.

“The villagers complain about low water pressure, the occasional water supply cut, and other problems regarding infrastructures.

“They hope that I would take their pleas to the government to improve their livelihood, and as their assemblyman, it’s his duty to help,” said Soon Koh.