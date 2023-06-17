Abg Jo calls on Bumiputera engineers to explore new technologies, sustainability

KUCHING (June 17): Gabungan Jurutera Perunding Bumiputera Sarawak (GJPBS) must encourage its members to explore new technologies in the planning and implementation of projects.

In saying this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government emphasised environmental sustainability where buildings constructed need to be based on the Green Building Index (GBI).

“Our projects must revolve around sustainability, as the banks will only provide financing if it is in the environmental social governance (ESG) category.

“If we don’t have this component, then of course the implementation of projects will be affected because the economy now emphasises on the environment.

“That’s why I founded the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty). We have to do that, only then you can compete,” he said at the GJPBS anniversary dinner and engineers award here last night.

Abang Johari also called on Bumiputera consultants to upgrade standards so they can bid and compete with international consultants.

He pointed out that as Malaysia is a signatory of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, the country’s market is open to other nations.

“Last year I was briefed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Malaysia’s role in comprehensive and aggressive agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership where Malaysia needs to open its markets to other countries.

“Other countries must also open their markets for Malaysian companies to also develop in the countries — so we are subject to these international protocols because Malaysia is a signatory to this agreement.

“This means that if we have a job worth billions of ringgit, it must be open to international consultants just as other countries also open to Malaysian consultants to bid in their countries and this is an international trade protocol where Malaysia is a signatory,” he explained.

Abang Johari said he would contribute a sum to help GJPBS set up its training centre in Samarahan in an effort to train more Sarawakian engineers and to familiarise themselves with new technologies.

He said the training centre will be equipped with the latest equipment in terms of IT and artificial intelligence (AI).