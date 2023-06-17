Canned ayam kampung pansuh, ikan terung asam among unique offerings at state Gawai Dayak Bazaar (Video)

KUCHING (June 17): The state-level Gawai Dayak Bazaar is offering unique products such as canned Sarawakian heirloom dishes.

Canned ayam kampung pansuh (chicken in bamboo), ikan terung assam (fish with sour brinjal), chicken with green nangka (unripe jackfruit), and rebung rebus belacan (boiled bamboo shoots with prawn paste) are among the products offered by LIFESPANTREE.

Spokesperson Nazrin Abdullah said the initiative sought to preserve Sarawak’s rich culinary heritage to provide food security to B40 communities, promote treasured recipes, and make them accessible to Sarawakians living abroad.

“I have a friend working in London, she really craves ayam kampung pansuh but she can’t get it. Where can she get access to bamboo there? At LIFESPANTREE, we can export internationally,” he told The Borneo Post at the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) Dewan Masyarakat yesterday.

He said the innovative approach of canned recipes utilising proper equipment and machines enables the dishes to retain their authentic taste and aroma for up to two years, allowing individuals to enjoy a slice of Sarawak even in far-flung corners of the world.

“The ayam kampung pansuh’s smell and taste are exactly what you get from inside our cans. We try to preserve it as fresh as possible, later you just reheat it. That’s how you get the taste of home,” he said.

He said the ayam kampung pansuh is priced at RM15 per can, while the remaining dishes are sold at RM12 per can.

According to Nazrin, the higher price point is due to the longer time it takes for kampung chickens to reach market weight, at approximately four months, compared to commercially available chickens that take only one month.

Meanwhile, colleague Jepet Jayah said the ayam kampung pansuh recipe used for the canned products came from his father and was passed down through the generations.

“We came up with this idea because we love to have this dish back when I was in the kampung. We would catch chickens and cook them inside the bamboo with the original ingredients available there and it’s amazing,” Jepet said.

He added that the concept of from farm to table benefits smalltime farmers.

“This is to help the farmers in the village. Before this, it was hard for them to sell their products to the market because of the logistics. For example, if you cook the pansuh in the kampung, it will spoil by the time you bring it to the city. The best thing is, we keep the recipe but put it into a can and it’s preserved for two years,” he said.

The state-level Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2023 is organised by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in collaboration with several other supporting agencies.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is expected to officiate at the event on Sunday.

The bazaar will run until June 25 and is open from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays, while on the weekends it is open from 10am to 11pm.