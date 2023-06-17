DAP vice-chairman urges PAS MP to apologise over nurses’ uniform remarks

TELUK INTAN (June 17): DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming has urged PAS’ Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor to apologise to the nursing fraternity for asserting their uniform was too tight and not syariah compliant.

Nga said Wan Razali should have been more resourceful on how to improve the quality of public health rather than disparaging the attire of those who have made many contributions to the health sector.

“We are extremely disappointed with the Opposition (for) failing to give good ideas on how to improve the health system, but instead their (nurses) attire was criticised. We deeply regret this,” he told reporters after officiating the Urban Community Sustainability programme, ‘Fiesta Teluk Intan, Komuniti Bandar Dekat Dihati’, here today.

Nga, who is also Minister of Local Government Development, said the attire used by nurses and civil servants in this country is in accordance with social etiquette.

He said the government was firmly behind the nation’s nurses and civil servants and will continue to back them.

Wan Razali, when debating the White Paper of Public Health Reforms in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday, argued that the unforms donned by female nurses in government hospitals and clinics were too tight and not syariah compliant.

He urged the Health Ministry (MoH) to review the line of attire and to consider allowing health clinics and hospitals to determine their own way of donning the uniform. – Bernama