Fadillah suggests PN joins Unity Govt to develop country

KUCHING (June 17): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has suggested for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) to join the Unity Government to together develop Malaysia as one united nation.

Fadillah told reporters this when asked to comment on Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s criticism of the Unity Government by saying the people were disappointed with its performance at the federal level.

Fadillah urged Sanusi, who is also Kedah Menteri Besar, and the rest of PN members, to join the Unity Government in developing the country rather than just criticising.

“Our country needs political stability. With political stability we can focus on developing our country and restoring our economy.

“Doing too much politicking will only affect the growth and economy of our country. Let us be united as one country, enough with this politicking,” he said when met after officiating at Pesta Samariang in Kampung Tunku community hall here today.

Fadillah added that every citizen had the right to express their views on the performance of the federal government, which is helmed by the Unity Government.

It’s the people that remain an important factor in determining such effectiveness.

“In the context of the Unity Government, what is important is our commitment to unite the people because through unity we can bring development to our country and recover its economy,” he added.