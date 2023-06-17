Fun, meaningful activities in store at ‘Sarawak 60 Years’ digital expo in Sibu

SIBU (June 17): Various fun and meaningful activities have been lined up for the ‘Digital Exhibition’ held in connection with the division-level ‘60 Years of Sarawak Independence’ celebration, currently taking place at the Indoor Stadium here until tomorrow.

According to Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, this exhibition is the first of its kind to ever be run here, where it involves many state ministries exhibiting their digital platforms, facilties and services to the local community.

“Inside Sibu Indoor Stadium, we have a ‘Pavilion’ run by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) of Sarawak, and 13 booths by the representatives of various state ministries.

“On the foyer, we have various stalls selling food and drinks as well as handicrafts.

“We also hold a talk programme for students, on 60 years of Sarawak independence,” he said when met by reporters at the stadium yesterday.

Other activities include a blood donation drive by the Sibu Division chapter of Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak), a free health screening programme, mass aerobics and Zumba sessions, a ‘Walk-A-Mile’ event, colouring competitions for pre-schoolers, series of martial arts performances, archery competition, esports challenge and also a ‘Fun Ride’.

For tomorrow (June 18), the ‘Healthy People Programme’, ‘Sarawakku Sayang Makmur Run’ and the ‘Anti-Drug Exhibition’ would be held at Dataran Tuanku Haji Bujang here, he said.

“It’s a big event, and we expect a turnout of about 2,500 people,” said Wong, also the chairman of the event’s organising committee.

He also highlighted the flag-off ceremony for the Sibu leg of the ‘Kembara Merdeka Sarawak’, at the indoor stadium tomorrow.