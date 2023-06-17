Hanifah: Illegal immigrants have significant social impact

MUKAH (June 17): Illegal immigrants have a significant social impact on Malaysia and this can be witnessed in Sabah, said Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

The Deputy Economy Minister said this during the ‘Program Komunikasi Tindakan Setempat’ (KOMTIS) event for Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO) at SK Petanak Mukah yesterday.

She added the second and third generations are the ones who bear the most noticeable impact as problem arises as the home country of these foreign workers cannot accept them without any proper identity documents.

Similar to how it is in Malaysia, individuals will not be accepted without any form of identification -as a result, they are unable to enjoy any facilities and privileges that citizens do.

This includes not being able to receive proper education and basic healthcare which eventually becomes an issue for the local community and the country, she said.

The lack of documentation prevents them from being employed – which ultimately leads to a rise in crime.

Hanifah then urged the local community to cooperate if there are issues involving immigrants or illegal immigrants.

Reports can be forwarded to the authorities or relevant agencies for prompt actions to be taken, she said.

Earlier that morning, the Information Department held a work party to clean and paint the surrounding areas of SK Petanak. They were joined by students from Giat Mara and Centexs Mukah.