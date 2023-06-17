Hanifah proposes Mukah to be Sarawak Fishery Terminal under development agency

MUKAH (June 17): Deputy Minister of Economy, Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, has proposed for Mukah to be the Sarawak Fishery Terminal.

She said Mukah is suitable because fishing is a traditional economic activity for the local population all these while.

“So, this is in line with the current position and economic activities in Mukah.

“It is highly suitable for Mukah to be designated as the Fishery Terminal under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADDA),” she said during the Special Allocation handing over at Mukah Parliamentary Community Service Centre today.

She also said the Sarawak government’s effort to place artificial reefs along the coastal waters, including Mukah area, will enhance the seafood resources in the waters.

Because of that, she said marine protein sources such as fish, prawns, crabs, squids, and others will be more easily obtained in the waters of Mukah.

She believed that this would ensure the nation’s food security and maintain safety in Sarawak.

Not only that, the transformation of the economy will enable these fish products to be exported, she added.

Moreover, she said she will also strive to make Mukah one of the areas for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) or Sustainable Development Objectives.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 recipients received grants during the event with a total value of RM500,000.