Job scam on Facebook leaves 60-year-old Padawan woman RM133,432 poorer

KUCHING (June 17): A 60-year-old woman from Padawan has lost RM133,432 in a scam involving a non-existent part-time job.

In a statement today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim came across the job offer on Facebook and immediately gave her phone number.

“She was then contacted via WhatsApp and given a link where she was required to make online purchases. The victim was also told that she would get a 35 per cent commission,” said Mohd Azman.

The retired accounts assistant made 24 transactions from three of her bank accounts between April 12 and May 11 totalling RM133,432.

The money was transferred into seven bank accounts provided by the scammer.

“She only realised that she was scammed after she only received RM43 from the scammer,” said Mohd Azman.

He advised the public not to entertain calls or messages from strangers and to inform their family members should they receive such calls or messages.

“The public are also advised to contact the nearest police station or banks to confirm anything that was mentioned by the scammers,” he said.

He added the public should never share their personal banking details with strangers and must immediately call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if they feel that they have been scammed.

Further information on the modus operandi of scammers can be found at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or by visiting the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Facebook page.