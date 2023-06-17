KBCS managing director wins engineering gold award for outstanding performance

KUCHING (June 17): Konsortium Bumi Consultants and Services Sdn Bhd (KBCS) achieved another milestone when its managing director Datuk Janang Bungsu was awarded a Sarawak Bumiputera Consulting Engineers’ Outstanding Award (Mechanical and Electrical) Gold Award by Gabungan Jurutera Perunding Bumiputera Sarawak (GJPBS).

The award was presented for outstanding performance on Sarawak Metro’s Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART).

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg presented the award during the GJPBS dinner and engineering awards presentation here last night.

Under the same category, Alphonsus Dorhat Rahani from Sarahil Consulting Sdn Bhd won the Silver Award for the construction of additional buildings for Unimas academic officers; while Abang Asri Ariffin from Perunding Kaz Sdn Bhd won the Bronze Award for the construction project at SK Samalaju in Bintulu.

Jurutera TCS Sdn Bhd director Talha Affendi also won a Sarawak Bumiputera Consulting Engineers’ Outstanding Awards (Civil and Structural) Gold Award for the proposed Batang Mukah Bridge.

Under this category, Janang won the Silver Award for the development of the Pan Borneo Highway, while the Bronze Award went to Noorazan Morshidi from Concept-P Jurutera Sdn Bhd on the upgrading works of Sarawak General Hospital.

The Sarawak Emerging Consulting Engineers’ Award went to Campbel Apau (Jurutera Iriaz Sdn Bhd) and Zamhuri Drahman (Zadra Consultant).