Limited supply, high price no issue for durian lovers in Kapit

KAPIT (June 17): Durian is now in season here, but in limited supply, which has pushed the price sky high.

Nonetheless, customers do not seem to care as they are willing to pay more for this ‘King of Fruits’, said longhouse chieftain Tr Ladi from Sungai Bena in Baleh near here.

“Yes, the price has shot up. A small durian, weighing more or less one kilogramme, goes for RM30, while the slightly bigger one is RM40.

“Gone are the days, as recent as four years ago, when an average-sized durian would go only for around RM2 to RM3.

“Still, there is no lack of buyers in Kapit. They don’t care about the high price.

“But previously, they would buy in big quantities; now, they get one or two durian just to satisfy their craving,” Ladi told The Borneo Post when met at Terasang Market here yesterday, adding that the supply of durians here would likely come from the Sut area.

The longhouse chieftain himself does not sell durian or other seasonal fruits, but he has a fruit orchard where he has durian, ‘dabai’ (local olives), ‘langsat’ (lanzone), ‘Mata Kucing’ (local longans) and rambutan trees.

“I believe ‘global warming’ has disrupted the flowering process of our fruit trees.

“Previously, all 20 durian trees in my orchard would bear flowers, which later on would develop into fruits.

“Right now, only a few trees are flowering. I do hope that I will get to collect the durians in November,” said Ladi.