Lukanisman: Special committee to be set up for devolution of power on health to Sarawak

MIRI (June 17): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been instructed to set up a special committee to look at devolution and power-sharing related to health matters in Sarawak, said its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

“In the context of Sarawak, an instruction has been made by the Prime Minister and Sarawak Premier to set up a special committee specifically to look at devolution and power-sharing related to health matters at the Sarawak level.

“A Health White Paper (HWP) in the context of Sarawak has been presented, which we will bring up and discuss together,” he told reporters after a visit to Permyjaya Malaysia Red Crescent (MRC) Dialysis Centre located at Permyjaya New Township here today.

Also present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is the chairman of the Permyjaya MRC’s Dialysis Center, Miri Hospital’s director Dr Jack Wong, and Miri divisional health officer Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy.

During the visit, Lukanisman was briefed by Lee on the issues faced by the existing MRC Miri Kidney Dialysis Center at Jalan Bulan Sabit as well as the MRC new centre in Permyjaya, such as the red tape in renewing license operations and to increase more kidney dialysis machine following the increasing number of kidney patients.

The Sibuti MP said such a process is under the Medical Practice Division’s Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS).

“CKAPS is a unit that assesses the needs of private facilities under the MOH.

“At the MOH level, we will look at the need for a dialysis centre run by MRC Miri District as a voluntary entity, not a private entity,” he said.

He agreed there is a need to refine the matter because the application process involves costs.

He also stressed that there is a need for MOH to transform to ease the process of application and renewal of operation licence under CKAPS.

On the MRC’s dialysis centre, he said it could be used as a model for MOH to be developed in other places.

Besides providing subsidies to needy patients from low-income backgrounds, the services provided by two MRC Dialysis Centres in Miri are friendly and good quality.

He added that the services provided by the two centres not only cater for needy patients from Miri but also those nearby outstation patients from Marudi, Baram and Subis district.

He also voiced the need to increase the number of dialysis machines for the centre.