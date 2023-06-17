Massive Sarawak flag flutters from much-talked about flagpole, signals likely completion

KUCHING (June 17): A massive Sarawak flag could be seen flying from the much-talked-about flagpole here this morning, likely signalling the RM30 million project’s completion.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi had previously said the flag would measure 312.5 square metres (25m x 12.5m) and be changed monthly.

He also said the flagpole would weigh about one tonne.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had said the flagpole overlooking the Sarawak River would be the state’s latest iconic landmark and tourist attraction.

The 99-metre tall flagpole stands between the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex and Fort Margherita.

Located near it are a to-be-completed English-style tea house and a water cascade.

The flagpole should now be the tallest in Southeast Asia, beating the previous record holder at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur by four metres.

In February, the Sarawak Premier’s Office said the project was funded by a private company as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) to mark Sarawak’s 60th anniversary as a founding partner in the formation of Malaysia.

The name of the company has yet to be revealed.

The flagpole appears to have been completed well ahead of schedule as previous reports had stated the completion date would be Nov 30 this year.

According to a signboard near the site, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is the implementing agency for the project while KKB Engineering Berhad is the design and build contractor.