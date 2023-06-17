MBKS brings staff together for Gawai Dayak gathering

KUCHING (June 17): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) hosted an in-house Gawai Dayak celebration for its staff members at the lobby of the premises on Friday.

In a statement today, the celebration was graced by Kuching south mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and acting city secretary Zainab Marzali.

Wee said it was the first of such programmes organised by the council for their staff members since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are lucky to have the staff from all races and religions spending more time together in celebrating festive seasons in peace and harmony.

“This kind of celebration is to bring the staff together where they can mingle with one another,” said Wee, while adding the importance of maintaining good relations between members through celebration.

MBKS staff also took part in the best dress and best decorated stall contests held during the Gawai Dayak gathering.

“Through this programme, the council hopes to show its appreciation and acknowledgement to the staff for their hard work and commitment,” said Wee.