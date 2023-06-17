Minister: PTPTN to re-evaluate loan payment if hybrid learning introduced in IPTA

KOTA TINGGI (June 17): Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he would ask the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) to re-evaluate the type or amount of loan that will be levied when the hybrid learning system and flexible schedule are introduced.

According to him, hybrid learning is not compulsory, but only an option, and students can apply for flexible learning that covers only certain subjects.

“You can apply for flexible, but it only involves some subjects that are suitable for flexible learning. Not all, but only 90 fields are suitable for flexible learning.

“I have asked the PTPTN to look into how far the loan needs to be changed,” he told reporters after visiting Felda Bukit Easter in Kota Tinggi, Johor, today.

Angkatan Mahasiswa Universiti Malaya president Nur Nazirah Abdullah suggested that IPTA fees be reduced by 50 per cent if the hybrid learning system and flexible timetables are introduced in all public universities.

Meanwhile, Khaled advises students who want to accept an offer to continue their studies at an IPT to find out beforehand to avoid a fraudulent offer from the university.

“The Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU) is still processing the applications and have not released any offer yet,” he added.

In a separate development, Khaled said the public higher education institutions (IPTA) throughout the country must carry out a risk assessment for any organisation of social activities, including concerts.

He said the move was to ensure that the concerts carried out did not tarnish the image of public universities.

“Holding a concert in universities are not new. But a recent concert performance may have violated the rules. I have asked the university to be more careful about holding a concert and do a risk assessment,” he said, responding to the recent concert held in a university in Terengganu. – Bernama