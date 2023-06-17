MP wants hydroponics to be key method practised in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (June 17): It is hoped that hydroponics will be one of the key agriculture methods practised by growers in Puncak Borneo, said its MP Datuk Willie Mongin.

He added smart Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT) Hydroponics is a modern way to utilise technology in producing crops.

He said compared to the old ways that require large areas of land and tedious tending, hydroponics is easier, safer and produces high-quality products.

“One day I want to see hydroponics become a business for today’s participants and growers in Puncak Borneo,” he said at the closing ceremony of a skills training programme on Smart NFT Hydroponics at Puncak Borneo here today.

Some 20 participants signed up for the five-week programme that was held by Sarawak Skills and sponsored by Hasanah Foundation.

Willie said he hopes the participants will continue their efforts to generate and increase their family income through what was learned from the programme.

“Take this as an opportunity for you to improve yourselves and make sure you utilise the sets that were given to you for your benefits.

“Do not waste it by stopping halfway and leaving it idle. You must strive and be the role model for others in hydroponics,” he said.