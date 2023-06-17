Muhyiddin to meet Khairy next week on offer to join Bersatu

GEORGE TOWN (June 17): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will meet former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin next week regarding Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s offer for a seat to the latter.

The Bersatu president said he has already set a date to meet with Khairy.

“We have expressed to him our offer so now it is up to him to decide,” he said when asked if it is more favourable for Khairy to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component.

Muhyiddin was speaking to reporters after launching the Penang PN election machinery and PN convention at the Penang Gerakan headquarters here today.

Muhyiddin had in May said Khairy will be appointed to the Bersatu supreme council if he joins the party due to his experience as a former health minister.

He said if Khairy joined Bersatu, it will strengthen the party and the coalition

Khairy, who was former Umno youth chief, was sacked from Umno in January this year.

He has yet announce his decision regarding the offer to join Bersatu. — Malay Mail