‘Op Mabuk’ nets two in Sibu for drink driving

SIBU (June 17): Police arrested two men aged 25 and 40 here last night for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sibu Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department personnel made the arrests during ‘Op Mabuk’ at Jalan Channel, which ran from 10pm until 1.30am today.

Breathalyser tests on both men found them to have exceeded the alcohol limit.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the men will be investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“During the operation, police also issued summonses for various offences such as modification of exhaust pipes, wrong registration number, and not using seatbelts,” he said in a statement.

He advised members of the public to always adhere to the law.

This included not driving when under the influence of alcohol for their own safety and the safety of others.