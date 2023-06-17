Permit fee for pop-up market to be reduced

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is expected to reduce its permit fee for pop-up market from RM70 to RM20 a day.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe revealed this during the relaunching of Jesselton Artisan Market, here, on Saturday.

“After I took the office of entrepreneurship

ministry this year, one of my priorities was not only to look at how to can we resolve permit issues with the local authority but also to create more marketplaces and to provide space or opportunity to our vendors.

“So I believe if we want to do that, we need to create a better policy.

“After a few rounds of meeting with DBKK, finally they are going to announce to bring down the cost of lot permit, not only for Jesselton Artisan Market but all pop-up markets under DBKK jurisdiction,” he said.

He added the current fee is RM70 per day, and it will be only RM20 per booth per day.

DBKK is expected to announce further details on the permit fee issue, soon.

“We hope with this revamped policy we will see more players do the same thing, especially building owners to reduce their rental charge to give more opportunity to the organisers the room to improve and also to lower their rental,” he said.

Also present at the event were the organisers of Jesselton Artisan Market, Aaron and Chrystin Lam.