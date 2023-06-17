Premier: New road resurfacing technology for Bintulu-Samalaju road to incorporate plastic waste

KUCHING (June 17): The Bintulu-Samalaju road will be resurfaced using new technology that incorporates plastic waste, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said he will discuss the implementation with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development.

“I will consult Uggah about this — we want to try and use plastic resurfacing from Bintulu to Samalaju since the road is a bit wavy and we need to develop and resurface roads (using this technology),” he said at the Gabungan Jurutera Perunding Bumiputera Sarawak (GJPBS) anniversary dinner and engineers award here last night.

Abang Johari said the technology has been implemented along a road in Bangi, Selangor.

“I was with Petronas whereby they have this new technology to resurface roads using waste plastic. I went to the road in Bangi, and the road using this technology has lasted about 20 years — and the road itself is still in good condition compared with other roads that use normal bitumen.

“The road itself uses bitumen mixed with plastic and this is a new technology. I suggest GJPBS chairman Irwan Zulkarnain Muhammad Hasbie to go to Bangi and meet with Petronas there to see what are the available technology used there,” he added.