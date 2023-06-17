Premier: Timely to run research into waqf concept, improve management

KUCHING (June 17): Further research into the concept of ‘waqf’ should be undertaken as this would add value to the development and management of properties, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Under shariah definition, waqf refers to a perpetual dedication of property by a person, a group or a body through a will, a donation or a directive, and usually, this property is meant for religious and charitable purposes.

“Knowledge on waqf management has been an integral part of the Islamic culture for centuries, and in supporting its social development.

“A wider understanding of development must include both the ‘expected external’ and ‘unexpected inner’ aspects such as the intellectual, spiritual and civilisational senses,” he said in his speech for the ‘International Seminar on Islamic Education’ conducted by Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) here today.

Abang Johari then talked about how Muslim philosopher Ibnu Khaldun had introduced the system earlier than the Scottish economist Adam Smith.

“Ibnu Khaldun introduced this system in the 15th century, while Adam Smith was only around the 17th century.

“Even the questions of labour and division of labour, and specialisation, were created with the concept brought by Ibnu Khaldun; (also) the question about your assets, and how you develop your assets.

“This is the knowledge. Even Ibnu Khaldun had walked from the Middle East to Africa in search of new knowledge, so from there, I see that we should study ways to broaden the concept of waqf,” he added.

In paying tribute to the late Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid, Abang Johari hailed the former as coming up with ‘holistic vision and approaches’ that could encourage people to rethink and expand their understanding of the waqf concept.

He also acknowledged that it was Prof Ungku Aziz who initiated the concept of savings for a Muslim to perform the haj in Mecca.

“Alternative understanding of such development is crucial in keeping up with changes in global dynamics and also the modern challenges.

“A property, if not managed well, would become a waste. And wastage is not in line with Islamic teachings.

“From the waqf angle, we can find a way because there is a lot of abandoned land. If you waste it, you do not appreciate God’s gift.

“And maybe the Muslim experts and scholars in front of me could undertake studies, meant to find solutions on ways we can improve the management of waqf,” said the Premier.