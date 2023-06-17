Sarawak holds first cattle auction at Siburan abattoir

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak’s first Cattle Auction Sale was held at the Siburan Halal Abattoir Complex near here today.

Organised by PPES Ternak Sdn Bhd and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, the one-day auction offered high quality Brahman, Angus, Limousin, and Simmental beef cattle imported from Australia.

The large-sized cattle sold ranged from 500kg to 650kg in weight.

During the auction, bidders had the opportunity to see and select the cattle from the stables provided.

Deputy Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (Commodity and Regional Development) Martin Ben said the auction was a marketing and promotional activity in the production and marketing network of beef cattle in Sarawak.

“This activity also allows sellers and buyers to meet. The buyers present today consist of local residents of Sarawak.

“Maybe at the next auction sale we can invite buyers from outside Sarawak so that the cattle can be exported,” he said.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain said the auction’s target was to sell 60 or more heads of large-sized cattle.

He said the average weight was 500kg and bidding began at RM11,000 per head.

“I sincerely hope that after today’s event, cattle auction programmes such as this can be organised every other year in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration and also a way to align with our SEDC agro-food division’s vision to spearhead the development of the agriculture and food industry.

“And I am optimistic that our agro-food sector will be able to become a supplier for high-quality protein products at an affordable price in Sarawak for years to come,” he said.