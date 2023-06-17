Sarawak Metro receives award for innovative public transport solutions

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd has received an award from The World Brands Foundation for the company’s commitment towards innovation in the public transportation sector.

A press release said Raja Datuk Ropiaah Raja Abdullah, a member of the board of governors of The World Brands Foundation, presented the Most Innovative Brand Award in the category of Public Transport Solutions to Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa.

On hand to witness the award presentation were Sarawak Metro board director Datuk Alice Jawan Empaling, who is also Ministry of Transport Sarawak permanent secretary, as well as the foundation’s president Dr KK Johan and foundation CEO Chew Bee Peng.

Mazli said the award was meaningful to Sarawak Metro as it acknowledged the hard work that has been put into planning the Kuching Urban Public Transportation (KUTS) Project towards ensuring the smooth implementation of the project.

“We are proud to have been nominated for the award but at the same time we are also humbled at being given the acknowledgement for the opportunity to carry out this noble work to bring a better quality of life for the people of Kuching,” he said.

Alice said the award would be able to motivate Sarawak Metro to aim for greater heights, especially in transforming public transportation in Sarawak.

“The KUTS Project is just the start of our efforts to transform the public transportation system in Sarawak.

“Through this award, we are also grateful that Sarawak Metro’s commitment in bringing about this transformation is being acknowledged and I am confident it will be able to spur the organisation to achieve even more,” she said.

Sarawak Metro chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain congratulated the management team of Sarawak Metro for this achievement.

“I am proud of the achievement, and I hope the award will further inspire the whole team at Sarawak Metro to reach greater milestones in the future,” said Aziz, who is also Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman.

Sarawak Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEDC, was established in 2018 to develop the KUTS towards transforming the public transport system in Kuching through the adoption of zero-emission Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) vehicles and feeder buses, which will be powered by green hydrogen.

Sarawak Metro aims to begin operations of the KUTS in stages, starting from 2025.

The World Brands Foundation, which was founded in 2005, is a non-profit branding foundation dedicated to developing brands and takes an active role in identifying and nurturing outstanding brands on an international platform.

Apart from Sarawak Metro, i-CATS University College was the other Sarawak-based organisation, which received an award during the ceremony.

The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2023 ceremony was held at The Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.