Socso: Amnesty period ends this month, Ops Kesan in July

KUCHING (June 17): Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak urges all employers who have not registered their companies and employees to do so voluntarily at the nearest Socso office during the amnesty period which will end this month.

Socso Sarawak, in a press release said employers can either do the registration online through ASSIST portal or come to any of the 10 Socso offices throughout the state or contact the Socso Careline at 1-300-22-8000.

Socso has been actively implementing the amnesty period throughout the state since May 1 to provide opportunities for employers to register their companies and employees for protection before the implementation of Ops Kesan in July.

Several activities have been carried out during the two-month amnesty period including distribution of leaflets to employers’ premises, as well as interview sessions through the print and electronic media.

Throughout the amnesty period, employers who voluntarily register their companies and employees will be spared from the compound, prosecution and interest on late payment on contribution’s action.

Ops Kesan, it said, will be conducted to ensure that all employers who employ at least one employee (regardless of the amount of salary) register their companies and employees as per the provisions under the Workers’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and the Insurance System Act Jobs 2017 (Act 800).

Employers’ failure to register companies and employees can be subject to compound action and prosecution under Act 4 and Act 800, where the amount of compound imposed can reach RM5,000 depending on the offence committed, it added.

Aside from that, employers will also be charged interest on late payment on contribution at a rate of six per cent per annum on top of each day the late contribution is paid for their failure to register and pay Socso contributions.

“If the employer is charged in court and if found guilty, they can be fined up to RM10,000 or be sentenced to imprisonment for up to two years or both,” said Socso.