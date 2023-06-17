Soon Koh: PSB presidential council has full authority over party’s future direction

SIBU (June 17): The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council has been given full authority to do what is necessary with regard to the party’s future direction, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said this was decided during the party central committee meeting here today.

“Of course, we also discuss the generation direction of the party and so on.

“Whatever the case, the CC (central committee) members have given full authority to the Presidential Council to do what needs to be done as far as the party’s future direction is all about.

“That is all – very simple CC meeting since we are all here for (PSB) Gawai Dayak Celebration. So, I thought it would be good for us to have a CC meeting together,” said Soon Koh.

He told reporters this after chairing the central committee meeting at Kingwood Hotel here, when asked about the details of the meeting.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman, however, was quick to point out that the main item discussed in the meeting was the adoption of the audited account based on Dec 31, 2022.

“It is a requirement of RoS (Registrar of Societies) that every party, every organisation needs to have the audited account of the current year adopted by the central committee and they submit it to RoS for approval.

“That is the main item for today’s meeting,” he said.

On another note, he said tonight’s event was the party’s first ever state-level Gawai Dayak Celebration cum competition Kumang Gawai.

He noted that members have come from far and near, from Lundu in the south and from Limbang in the north, all gathered here for this very meaningful occasion of Gawai Dayak Celebration cum competition Kumang Gawai.

Adding on, Soon Koh said due to the space constraint, as the bigger halls at the hotel’s fifth and sixth floors were fully booked, they had to confine themselves to its ground floor which could accommodate about 80 tables.

Among those present were PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong, secretary-general Baru Bian, Youth chief Wilson Entabang and Women chief Wong Hie Ping.