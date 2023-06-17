Thousands throng ‘Niti Daun’ in Kuching in conjunction with Gawai

KUCHING (June 17): Thousands flocked along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Main Bazaar and the Kuching Waterfront here to witness the ‘Niti Daun’ or Gawai Dayak parade this afternoon.

Participants began their parade at around 2.15pm at Tun Jugah building, which was also participated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and other dignitaries.

From there, the 1.2-kilometre parade proceeded to Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman and Jalan Main Bazaar before finishing at the Kuching Waterfront.

Road closures were seen in several road sections to pave the way for the parade, with members of the police directing traffic flow.

The scorching hot afternoon weather was not a problem for participants of the parade as they danced and chanted their war cries, parading their way with their colourful traditional Sarawak ethnic costumes.

Beautifully-decorated floats could also be seen travelling with the parade.

A total of 91 contingents involving 3,000 participants from various Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government departments, Dayak cultural organisations as well as community leaders statewide joined in the parade.

Also joining in the parade were 30 Sarawak Ranger veterans and 16 ‘Bujang Berani’.

First held in 1993, the ‘Niti Daun’ parade was last held in 2018 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.