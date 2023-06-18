Abg Jo: Gedong, Simunjan have potential to be developed as algae-producing areas

KUCHING (June 18): Gedong and Simunjan have the potential to be developed as among the algae-producing areas in Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Asserting that this had been tested in an area in Demak Laut, he said such an effort will in turn improve the local economy and will further help the state in producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

“This have been tested in an area in Demak Laut – although the plant involves just one acre of land, it has successfully produced not only SAF, but also biodiesel and naphtha.

“Since we have opened the one-acre plant, we plan to open another 1,000 acres dedicated to growing algae for the purpose. Just one acre can already produce 10,000 barrels of fuel. If we can open another 10,000 acres, we can produce 100,000 barrels per day.

“If this happens, Gedong and Simunjan can be among the areas that can produce fuel from algae,” he said when officiating the Gedong-level Gawai Dayak celebration held at Dewan RTC Munggu Lallang in Gedong last night.

Abang Johari also reiterated that the state government remains committed to develop rural areas including Gedong and Simunjan.

This, he added, was proven when the state government allocated 70 per cent of the state budget to provide various facilities in the rural areas.

This includes the construction of new roads, bridges, irrigation and drainages, and other projects that can help boost the economy in the rural areas.