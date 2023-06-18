Airline magazine rectifies misleading tagline for Sarawak

KUCHING (June 18): Going Places, the Malaysia Airlines’ traveller’s guide, has apparently rectified the misleading tagline for Sarawak printed in its June 2023 issue.

According to Meanwhile in Malaysia (MIM) Facebook page, the magazine has concealed the previous headline ‘Escape to Sarawak’ and sub-headline ‘Four hotels to book on your next trip to the Land Below the Wind’.

The new headline and sub-headline, which have been printed on a piece of paper and pasted to that particular page of the magazine read “Discover Sarawak” and “4 hotels to book on your next trip to the Land of the Hornbills”.

The social media post of MIM carries two images of the magazine, indicating before and after the rectification.

The ‘before’ image is believed to have been shared from Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s Facebook page.

Last Sunday (June 11), Dr Sim posted the image of the misleading tagline for Sarawak and expressed his shock to have come across that sub-headline.

The Borneo Post’s previous attempt to reach Going Places for comments was to no avail.

The ‘after’ image carried by MIM is believed to have been taken from a seat inside an aircraft.

The rest of the information on that page of the magazine remains the same except for the headline and sub-headline, which have been covered by reprinted headline and sub-headline.

For the record, the tagline Sarawak is the Land of the Hornbills, while the Land Below the Wind refers to the neighbouring state, Sabah.

MORE TO COME